Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Yukon man arrested in North Okanagan for vehicle theft, break and enter

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 6:10 pm
Vernon RCMP say the break-in happened just before 6 a.m., with the lone suspect stealing a vehicle from the location.
Vernon RCMP say the break-in happened just before 6 a.m., with the lone suspect stealing a vehicle from the location. Global News

A Yukon man was arrested during the weekend for allegedly breaking into a North Okanagan business and stealing a vehicle.

According to Vernon RCMP, the 33-year-old man from Whitehorse broke into a commercial property along the 2800 block of 48th Avenue during the early hours of Saturday, Nov. 21.

Police say the break-in happened just before 6 a.m., with the lone suspect stealing a vehicle from the location.

Read more: Police use spike belt to stop stolen Alberta vehicle on Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior

Vernon RCMP said a security guard witnessed the incident and provided police with a description of the suspect and the stolen vehicle, as well as the direction of travel.

Trending Stories

At 6 a.m., police say officers located and stopped the stolen vehicle along 27th Street.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver was detained but escaped and fled. Police gave chase, and, following a brief pursuit, the man was arrested and taken into custody. He is facing charges of break and enter, mischief, theft of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and driving while prohibited. He has not been identified.

Click to play video 'Police make major arrest in catalytic converter crime spree' Police make major arrest in catalytic converter crime spree
Police make major arrest in catalytic converter crime spree – Jun 18, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOkanaganVernonBreak And EnterNorth OkanaganVehicle Theftvernon rcmpYukonResisting ArrestWhitehorse
Flyers
More weekly flyers