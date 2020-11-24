Yukon man arrested in North Okanagan for vehicle theft, break and enter

Send this page to someone via email

A Yukon man was arrested during the weekend for allegedly breaking into a North Okanagan business and stealing a vehicle.

According to Vernon RCMP, the 33-year-old man from Whitehorse broke into a commercial property along the 2800 block of 48th Avenue during the early hours of Saturday, Nov. 21.

Police say the break-in happened just before 6 a.m., with the lone suspect stealing a vehicle from the location.

Vernon RCMP said a security guard witnessed the incident and provided police with a description of the suspect and the stolen vehicle, as well as the direction of travel.

At 6 a.m., police say officers located and stopped the stolen vehicle along 27th Street.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver was detained but escaped and fled. Police gave chase, and, following a brief pursuit, the man was arrested and taken into custody. He is facing charges of break and enter, mischief, theft of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and driving while prohibited. He has not been identified.

1:26 Police make major arrest in catalytic converter crime spree Police make major arrest in catalytic converter crime spree – Jun 18, 2020