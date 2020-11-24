Menu

COVID-19: Employee case confirmed at Real Canadian Superstore in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 4:05 pm
Loblaw confirms an employee at the Real Canadian Superstore in Peterborough tested positive for COVID-19.
Loblaw confirms an employee at the Real Canadian Superstore in Peterborough tested positive for COVID-19. Google Streetview

An employee at a major grocery store in Peterborough recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Global News Peterborough inquired on Monday about a possible case at the Real Canadian Superstore on Borden Ave.

On Tuesday, an email statement from the store’s parent company Loblaw confirmed a “team member” recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

The supermarket is attached to Lansdowne Place Mall.

Read more: COVID-19: Peterborough mayor ‘strongly encourages’ those from red, locked-down zones to stay away

“We have been working with the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store and the risk remains low for our customers,” the statement reads. “The store also arranged for additional cleaning.”

The company says the team member last worked at the store on Nov. 17.

“Team members who worked closely with this individual are now at home in self-isolation, monitoring for any symptoms,” the company stated.

Peterborough Public Health on Monday reported 17 active cases of COVID-19 among the 195 since the pandemic was declared in March. There have been five deaths related to COVID-19, three associated with a current outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in the city.

