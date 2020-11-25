Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and three more outbreaks in the city involving two workplaces and a non-profit organization for people with disabilities.

Public health says the outbreaks involve staff members at Rygiel Supports for Community Living on Cranbrook Drive, Golden Auto Service on Parkdale Avenue North, and Red Hill Orthodontics.

The city has 19 active outbreaks as of Nov. 25 at:

Eight long-term care homes — Alexander Place, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Hamilton Continuing Care, Idlewyld Manor, St. Joseph’s Villa (two locations) and St. Peter’s Residence at Chedoke

Four retirement homes — Aberdeen Gardens, Cardinal, First Place Hamilton, and The Village at Wentworth Heights

Four workplaces — Advanced Motor Solutions, Rainbow Cleaning, Golden Auto Service, and Red Hill Orthodontics.

There are also outbreaks at three other locations including Hamilton Police Services – Records Department, Rygiel Supports for Community Living and St. Joseph’s Healthcare – CTU Charlton.

The outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove involves 80 total cases, including 53 residents and 27 staff members.

Baywoods Place, Hamilton Continuing Care, and the north tower of St. Joseph’s Villa have reported more than 30 cases each since their outbreaks began.

An outbreak at Amica Dundas, which started on Nov. 4, was declared over on Tuesday.

The city has 338 active cases as of Nov. 25 and 2,797 since the pandemic began. Twenty-two people with COVID-19 are now in hospital requiring specialized care.

Health officials say there have been 376 positive coronavirus cases in Hamilton in the last 10 days.

The city has had 81 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Hamilton is in the “red-control” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

Halton Region reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Halton Region reported 35 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths on Wednesday including a resident at Allendale Long-Term Care Home, currently in an outbreak.

The region now has 58 deaths tied to the coronavirus.

Halton has 521 active cases as of Nov. 25, with Oakville accounting for 165 and Burlington accounting for 112 cases.

Halton has 24 outbreaks, which include 194 people at seven long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton, Burloak and Creek Way Village in Burlington, Chartwell Waterford, Post Inn Village, West Oak Village and Wyndham Manor in Oakville), two retirement homes (Amica Georgetown and the Williamsburg in Burlington), and two hospitals (Georgetown hospital complex transitional care and an acute medicine unit of Joeseph Brant Hospital in Burlington).

The outbreak at Wyndham Manor involves 49 residents and 15 staff cases, while Chartwell Waterford has had 47 positive tests in residents and 11 staff cases in their outbreak.

Halton has 3,368 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Halton Region is in the “red-control” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

Niagara Region reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Niagara public health reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Wednesday.

The region now has 83 virus-related deaths and 2,021 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

There are 208 active cases as of Nov 25.

The region has 19 active outbreaks connected with the coronavirus in the community.

A new outbreak was declared at the Woodlands of Sunset LTC in Welland on Tuesday night.

There are now eight institutional outbreaks at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls, and Garden City Manor in St. Catharines) and six long-term care homes (Millennium Trail Manor and Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls, Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie, Extendicare in St. Catharines as well as Woodlands of Sunset and Rapelje Lodge in Welland).

Niagara Health says the outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls involves 32 positive cases among 16 residents and 16 staff members. Three resident deaths have been connected with the outbreak, which began on Sept. 29.

Overall, Niagara has had 2,037 total positive cases and 83 virus-related deaths.

Niagara Region is in the “orange-restrict” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports two new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The region has had 629 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

The region has two institutional outbreaks at a pair of long-term care homes.

The latest outbreak is at Dover Cliffs LTC in Port Dover with a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus. No residents have tested positive.

The outbreak at Grandview Lodge long-term care home in Dunnville involves eight people, with four staff and four residents testing positive for the virus

There are 35 active cases as of Nov. 25.

Both counties have had 32 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the “yellow-protect” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

Brant County reports five new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The region has 461 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 67 active cases as of Nov. 25 with three people receiving hospital care.

Brant County has three institutional outbreaks involving 29 cases at one retirement home (Brucefield Manor in Mount Pleasant), one LTC (Brierwood Gardens in Brantford) and Community Living Brant in Brantford.

The outbreak at Brucefield Manor involves 25 people, with five staff members and 20 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke says an outbreak at KFC in Lynden Park Mall is still ongoing despite no further cases having been added since the outbreak was declared on Nov. 12.

Brant County is in the “orange-restrict” level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Urbantke said she was concerned over last week’s spike in local cases which totalled 66 positive results in the county, the most seen thus far in the pandemic.

“With the cases we saw last week, many of our weekly indicators were in line with the Red-Control level of the Provincial framework,” Urbantke said.

However, Urbantke believes the indicators in question, percent positivity, reproductive number, and incidence rate, are not likely problematic enough to force a change.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.