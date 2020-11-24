Police talk to B.C. man who allegedly asked several men, women to marry him on same day

Send this page to someone via email

Plan on getting married? Here’s hoping for a lifetime of bliss.

A word of advice? Don’t use a shotgun approach by asking multiple people, all on the same day.

That’s what a man in B.C.’s Southern Interior tried last week.

Only instead of getting to slide a ring on someone’s hand, the 28-year-old Trail resident wound up having his hand slightly rapped by police.

According to Trail RCMP, a local woman in her 30s contacted them after a male acquaintance asked her to marry him, then propositioned her for intimate relations.

RCMP say the Trail woman felt uncomfortable about the situation and contacted police on Nov. 20, reporting the matter and her concerns.

“A frontline RCMP officer conducted an investigation and learnt that the man had allegedly asked several other men and women to marry him the same day,” police said in a press release.

“Police located the man and cautioned him to refrain from continuing to ask people to marry him.”

Anyone else who had contact with the man is asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP.

