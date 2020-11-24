Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Police talk to B.C. man who allegedly asked several men, women to marry him on same day

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 7:31 pm
Trail RCMP say a local resident allegedly asked several men and woman to marry him on the same day.
Trail RCMP say a local resident allegedly asked several men and woman to marry him on the same day. Davidf/Getty Images

Plan on getting married? Here’s hoping for a lifetime of bliss.

A word of advice? Don’t use a shotgun approach by asking multiple people, all on the same day.

That’s what a man in B.C.’s Southern Interior tried last week.

Read more: Deer casually photobombs Michigan man’s marriage proposal

Only instead of getting to slide a ring on someone’s hand, the 28-year-old Trail resident wound up having his hand slightly rapped by police.

According to Trail RCMP, a local woman in her 30s contacted them after a male acquaintance asked her to marry him, then propositioned her for intimate relations.

RCMP say the Trail woman felt uncomfortable about the situation and contacted police on Nov. 20, reporting the matter and her concerns.

The impacts of COVID-19 on weddings, marriage and divorce
The impacts of COVID-19 on weddings, marriage and divorce – Aug 24, 2020

“A frontline RCMP officer conducted an investigation and learnt that the man had allegedly asked several other men and women to marry him the same day,” police said in a press release.

“Police located the man and cautioned him to refrain from continuing to ask people to marry him.”

Anyone else who had contact with the man is asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP.

Utah man plans elaborate animal crossing marriage proposal
Utah man plans elaborate animal crossing marriage proposal – Jun 17, 2020
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPolicesouthern interiortrailMarriage ProposalBC Southern InteriorTrail RCMP
