Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Engineer in fatal Radiohead stage collapse guilty of professional misconduct

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2020 2:56 pm
Emergency personnel are on scene near a collapsed stage at Downsview Park in Toronto on Saturday, June 16, 2012.
Emergency personnel are on scene near a collapsed stage at Downsview Park in Toronto on Saturday, June 16, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — An engineer who signed off on a Radiohead concert stage that collapsed and killed a drum technician eight years ago has been found guilty of professional misconduct.

The discipline committee with the Professional Engineers Ontario says Domenic Cugliari did not notice several errors and omissions in design drawings for the outdoor stage that collapsed on June 16, 2012.

It also found that Cugliari did not examine the trusses holding heavy lighting equipment and failed to realize those trusses were incorrectly connected to other beams.

Read more: Parents of man killed in Radiohead stage collapse in Toronto demand apology

The committee found Cugliari told a contractor the stage was structurally sound.

Trending Stories

Cugliari agreed with the committee’s findings at a hearing last week.

Story continues below advertisement

The collapse killed drum technician Scott Johnson and injured three others.

Cugliari has apologized for his actions, but Johnson’s family say justice was not done.

Click to play video 'Inquest into fatal stage collapse at Downsview Park ends' Inquest into fatal stage collapse at Downsview Park ends
Inquest into fatal stage collapse at Downsview Park ends – Apr 10, 2019
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OntarioTorontoRadioheadDownsview ParkRadiohead stage collapseProfessional Engineers Ontario
Flyers
More weekly flyers