Impaired driving arrests made in Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

The OPP made impaired driving arrests in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint regarding a suspected impaired driver on Highway 7 in Cavan-Monaghan Township, south of Peterborough.

Police located the suspect vehicle and determined the driver was under the influence of drugs.

Steven McColl, 33, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — drugs and possession of opioids.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 30.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, officers responded to a suspected impaired driver on Highway 35.

Police located the suspect vehicle on the highway near Powles Road and determined the driver was impaired.

Patrick MacIsaac, 30, of Woodville in the City of Kawartha Lakes, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs and having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The OPP say the vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded for seven days.

MacIsaac was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 28, 2021.

