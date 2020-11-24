Menu

Features

Where to see Waterloo Region’s best Christmas light displays

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 10:38 am

We are closing in on the most wonderful time of the year in Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo and Guelph.

In a year like no other, people will be looking for fun things to do on frosty nights while staying safe.

One option would be to go on a self-guided tour of the area’s most colourful light displays with family and friends.

Global News is providing a little assistance as we have created a map to help guide you along your way.

But we are asking for your help too!

If you want show off your luminescent holiday display, submit your address and photo below the map..

Remember, the more the merrier.

