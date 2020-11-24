Where to see Waterloo Region’s best Christmas light displays

Send this page to someone via email

We are closing in on the most wonderful time of the year in Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo and Guelph.

In a year like no other, people will be looking for fun things to do on frosty nights while staying safe.

One option would be to go on a self-guided tour of the area’s most colourful light displays with family and friends.

Global News is providing a little assistance as we have created a map to help guide you along your way.

4:57 How to hang Christmas lights safely How to hang Christmas lights safely – Dec 5, 2019

But we are asking for your help too!

Story continues below advertisement

If you want show off your luminescent holiday display, submit your address and photo below the map..

Remember, the more the merrier.