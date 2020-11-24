‘Dancing With the Stars’ finale: Who won the Mirrorball trophy?

NOTE: This article contains ‘Dancing With the Stars’ finale spoilers. Please read at your own discretion.
A Canadian has won the coveted Dancing With the Stars Mirrorball trophy.
Kaitlyn Bristowe and partner Artem Chigvintsev hit the reality show’s dance floor for the last time in the season finale on Monday night, and ended up taking home the crown.
The former Bachelorette faced off against the three other finalists — Justina Machado, Nelly and Nev Schulman — as each celebrity and their pro partner performed two dances: a repeat of one of their favourite routines from the season, and a freestyle performance.
Bristowe, 35, and Chigvintsev picked Week 9’s Argentine tango to Britney Spears’ Toxic for their repeat performance. As has happened before, the pair pulled it off seamlessly and scored 30/30.
Then came time for their freestyle dance, which was set to Sparkling Diamonds from movie Moulin Rouge.
Judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who had been tough on Bristowe throughout the competition, praised the duo for their work. They earned another perfect 30/30 score.
The other couples brought in near-perfect scores, but Bristowe and Chigvintsev outshone them in the end.
Rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach came in second. Schulman and pro Jenna Johnson came in third, while Machado and pro Sasha Farber brought up the rear in fourth.
Interestingly, Bristowe’s win comes one year after former Bachelorette Hannah Brown took home the Season 28 Mirrorball trophy.
Many DWTS fans weren’t pleased with the outcome, with several saying that Schulman or Machado deserved to win. Some expressed sadness that Nelly didn’t take home the Mirrorball.
Still, some fans were pleased with the Canadian’s victory.
Bristowe will get the chance to show off her shiny new hardware on Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning America.
— With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz
