Lethbridge massage therapist found guilty of sexually assaulting client

A massage therapist who was practising in Lethbridge has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a client.

Cyprien Mudenge was found guilty of one count of sexual assault in connection with an incident in November of 2018 when he inappropriately touched a woman during her massage.

It was the first time the victim, who cannot be named in order to protect her identity, had received a massage from the 55-year-old.

The judge-alone trial wrapped up at the end of October and on Monday, Justice Johnna Kubik handed down her decision. She said she found Mudenge guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, adding she believed the victim’s testimony was thoughtful, precise and honest.

During the trial, court heard Mudenge massaged the woman without a top sheet and exposed her bottom, touching her backside, breasts and vagina.

Court heard the woman grew increasingly uncomfortable during the massage. She said she didn’t want to assume it was intentional, but when it happened again she realized his actions were not accidental.

She worked up the courage to tell him to stop and reported the incident to police.

The matter will be back before the courts Nov. 25 to determine if a pre-sentence report will be done before sentencing.

