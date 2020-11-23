Menu

Hearing continues in extradition case involving Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2020 1:45 pm
Click to play video 'Photographers surround Meng Wanzhou’s Vancouver home as she exits for courthouse' Photographers surround Meng Wanzhou’s Vancouver home as she exits for courthouse
The extradition trial for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou resumed in Vancouver on Monday. Photographers surrounded her home to capture her as she left for B.C. Supreme Court to continue the fight against extradition to the United States where she is wanted on fraud charges.

VANCOUVER – A hearing continues Monday in the extradition case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested at the Vancouver airport in 2018 at the request of American officials.

B.C. Supreme Court heard last week the border officer who led Meng’s immigration exam before her arrest doesn’t believe RCMP asked him to collect the passcodes to her phones.

Click to play video 'CBSA agent admits to ‘heartwrenching’ mistake during arrest of Huawei executive' CBSA agent admits to ‘heartwrenching’ mistake during arrest of Huawei executive
CBSA agent admits to ‘heartwrenching’ mistake during arrest of Huawei executive – Oct 30, 2020

Sowmith Katragadda told an evidence-gathering hearing he couldn’t recall where the idea came from.

The court has heard the passcodes were collected as part of the border exam process and shared with the Mounties by mistake, along with Meng’s electronic devices.

Read more: Border officer denies RCMP asked for Meng Wanzhou’s phone codes, court hears

Meng is wanted in the United States on fraud charges based on allegations related to American sanctions against Iran that both she and Chinese tech giant Huawei deny.

Her lawyers are collecting information they hope will support their allegation that Canadian officers improperly gathered evidence under the guise of a routine border exam.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
