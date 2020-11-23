Brock Township teen dies following 2-vehicle collision in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Brock Township teenager died following a two-vehicle crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday afternoon.

According to OPP, an officer responded around 3:20 p.m. to a reported two-vehicle collision that occurred on Simcoe Street, south of Thorah Concession Road 1, just three kilometres west of the village of Woodville, 30 kilometres northeast of Lindsay.

Police say their initial investigation has determined that a northbound vehicle lost control and entered into the southbound lane where it was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay and then a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger in the vehicle was pronounced deceased.

The victim on Monday was identified as Richard Harris, 18 from Brock Township.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.