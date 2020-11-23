Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

New beds to be added, re-developed at Barrie, Ont., seniors home

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 11:43 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says Ontario will add 30,000 long-term care beds in the next decade' Coronavirus: Ford says Ontario will add 30,000 long-term care beds in the next decade
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that his government is going to add 300,000 long-term care beds over the next 10 years and will be investing $1.7 billion in long-term care homes in Ontario in the next five years – Aug 11, 2020

The IOOF Seniors Homes in Barrie, Ont., will receive government funding to add 64 new beds and upgrade 66 existing spaces at its facility.

The project is aimed at reducing local waitlists and improving the quality of care and life for seniors.

Read more: Coronavirus case count at Simcoe Manor nursing home climbs to 68

It will involve an addition to the building and renovations to the existing long-term care home, bringing the facility to 226 spaces.

“It is not just about quantity of beds, it is about the quality of care for our seniors,” Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin said in a statement Friday.

“This project will help reduce the waitlist while improving the quality of care and quality of life of our seniors.”

IOOF CEO Gary Hopkins said the new project ensures IOOF is equipped to meet the changing care demands of residents.

Read more: 5th coronavirus outbreak in Barrie, Ont., reported at local retirement home

“With this announcement, our government is taking another step towards creating a 21st century long-term care sector that provides the highest quality of care for our most vulnerable people,” Ontario’s Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton said in a statement.

Across the province, the Ontario government is moving forward with 29 new long-term care projects, which will lead to 3,000 new and upgraded long-term care spaces.

The province is spending $1.75 billion to create 30,000 beds over 10 years.

