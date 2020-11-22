Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo all declare snow events

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo have all declared snow events which will begin at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Once the snow event comes into effect, cars parked on city streets risk being tagged or towed at the owner’s expense.

Read more: 4 new outbreaks declared in Waterloo Region including one connected to a dance class

The bans are in effect for 24 hours or until the cities put an end to them.

Overnight parking exemptions are not permitted.

4:12 How will La Niña impact winter in 2020? How will La Niña impact winter in 2020?

Environment Canada issued a weather statement on Sunday which called for the region to see as much as 15 to 25 cm of snow through the evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Cities declare a snow event in order to help crews clear the roads as quickly as possible.