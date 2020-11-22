Quebec reports 1,154 new cases of COVID-19, 23 additional deaths linked to virus

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,154 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 23 additional deaths linked to the virus.

The province says eight of those deaths took place in the last 24 hours, 11 occurred between Nov. 15 and 20, three were before Nov. 15 and one is from an unspecified date.

Quebec has now reported 132,042 total cases of COVID-19 and 6,829 deaths since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations went down by four for a total of 642.

Of those, the number of people in intensive care increased by four for a total of 103.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says Quebecers need to continue their efforts to reduce infections and hospitalizations.

The province says 34,217 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday, the last date for which the testing data is available.

