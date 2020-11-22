Menu

Health

Quebec reports 1,154 new cases of COVID-19, 23 additional deaths linked to virus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Quebec to allow gatherings from Dec. 24-27, schools move to online learning before winter break

Quebec is reporting 1,154 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 23 additional deaths linked to the virus.

The province says eight of those deaths took place in the last 24 hours, 11 occurred between Nov. 15 and 20, three were before Nov. 15 and one is from an unspecified date.

Quebec has now reported 132,042 total cases of COVID-19 and 6,829 deaths since the pandemic began.

READ MORE: Infectious disease experts worried about impact of Quebec’s COVID-19 Christmas plan

Hospitalizations went down by four for a total of 642.

Of those, the number of people in intensive care increased by four for a total of 103.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says Quebecers need to continue their efforts to reduce infections and hospitalizations.

The province says 34,217 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday, the last date for which the testing data is available.

Quebec Jewish community says it’s excluded from Quebec’s Christmas break COVID-19 measures
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19QuebecMontreal
