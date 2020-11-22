Weather advisory issued for London, Ont., as storm brings 5-10 cm of snow

Send this page to someone via email

A blanket of snow has fallen in London, Ont., and much of the southern and southeastern Ontario region.

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for London on Sunday, as five to 10 cm of snow is expected by Sunday evening.

A winter weather travel advisory is also in effect as poor visibility and slippy road conditions are expected.

Environment Canada says some areas near London may see ice pellets or rain later Sunday afternoon.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 1 C and a low of -1 C in London.

The forecast calls for a few flurries on Monday, with a high of 4 C and a low of -6 C. Tuesday is set to be cloudy with a high of 0 C.

