Weather

Weather advisory issued for London, Ont., as storm brings 5-10 cm of snow

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 22, 2020 10:57 am
Five to 10 cm of snow is expected by Sunday evening in London, Ont.
Five to 10 cm of snow is expected by Sunday evening in London, Ont. 980 CFPL

A blanket of snow has fallen in London, Ont., and much of the southern and southeastern Ontario region.

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for London on Sunday, as five to 10 cm of snow is expected by Sunday evening.

A winter weather travel advisory is also in effect as poor visibility and slippy road conditions are expected.

Read more: Coronavirus: Are ‘snow days’ a thing of the past? London, Ont., school boards say possibly

Environment Canada says some areas near London may see ice pellets or rain later Sunday afternoon.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 1 C and a low of -1 C in London.

The forecast calls for a few flurries on Monday, with a high of 4 C and a low of -6 C. Tuesday is set to be cloudy with a high of 0 C.

Click to play video 'Trillium Lakelands District School Board opts to close schools on ‘snow days’' Trillium Lakelands District School Board opts to close schools on ‘snow days’
Trillium Lakelands District School Board opts to close schools on ‘snow days’ – Nov 12, 2020
