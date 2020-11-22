Weather advisory issued for London, Ont., as storm brings 5-10 cm of snow

A blanket of snow has fallen in London, Ont., and much of the southern and southeastern Ontario region.
Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for London on Sunday, as five to 10 cm of snow is expected by Sunday evening.
A winter weather travel advisory is also in effect as poor visibility and slippy road conditions are expected.
Read more: Coronavirus: Are ‘snow days’ a thing of the past? London, Ont., school boards say possibly
Environment Canada says some areas near London may see ice pellets or rain later Sunday afternoon.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 1 C and a low of -1 C in London.
The forecast calls for a few flurries on Monday, with a high of 4 C and a low of -6 C. Tuesday is set to be cloudy with a high of 0 C.
Comments