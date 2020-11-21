Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports 1,189 new cases of COVID-19, 32 additional deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Quebec to allow gatherings from Dec. 24-27, schools move to online learning before winter break' Coronavirus: Quebec to allow gatherings from Dec. 24-27, schools move to online learning before winter break
Quebec Premier François Legault proposed on Thursday a “moral contract” for the holiday season, where the province would allow gatherings between Dec. 24-27 with a maximum of 10 people. Legault asked people to limit contacts “as much as possible” one week before and one week after the set dates, and added that schools would be closing Dec. 17 and moving to online learning. Students will return to classes in January.

Quebec is reporting 1,189 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 32 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

Public health authorities say five of those deaths occurred within the past 24 hours, with the rest taking place at an earlier date.

Health officials says there are currently 646 people in hospital, an increase of 22 from the previous day.

Of those, 99 people are currently in intensive care, an increase of three from the day before.

READ MORE: Doctors give mixed reviews to Quebec’s plan to relax gathering limits for Christmas

Trending Stories

The regions with the highest number of reported infections were Montreal with 256; Saguenay, north of Quebec City with 161; and Montérégie, south of Montreal with 127.

Story continues below advertisement

On a per-capita basis, Saguenay continues to be the most affected region in the province, with 402 cases per 100,000 people — three times as high as Montreal.

Quebec has reported 130,888 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,806 deaths associated with the virus.

Click to play video 'Quebec Jewish community says it’s excluded from Quebec’s Christmas break COVID-19 measures' Quebec Jewish community says it’s excluded from Quebec’s Christmas break COVID-19 measures
Quebec Jewish community says it’s excluded from Quebec’s Christmas break COVID-19 measures
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19QuebecMontrealquebec covidcovid Quebec
Flyers
More weekly flyers