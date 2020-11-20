Menu

News

New snowfall warning issued for the Coquihalla Highway

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 3:57 pm
This DriveBC webcam shows what the Coquihalla Highway looked like Friday afternoon at the Great Bear Snowshed. The route between Hope and Merritt is expecting up to 25 centimetres of snow throughout the day Friday.
This DriveBC webcam shows what the Coquihalla Highway looked like Friday afternoon at the Great Bear Snowshed. The route between Hope and Merritt is expecting up to 25 centimetres of snow throughout the day Friday. DriveBC

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway.

Environment Canada is warning motorists that up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt on Friday.

Read more: 2020-2021 winter forecast: Here’s what weather Canadians can expect coast to coast to coast

According to Environment Canada, a moist and unstable airmass will continue to produce flurries on the Hope to Merritt stretch of the highway through the afternoon and Friday night.

Heavy snow will likely again result in further accumulations of up to 15 cm near the summit by Saturday morning, the agency said.

Read more: Okanagan ski resort reporting 50 cm of fresh snow over past 24 hours

Click here for more highway road conditions.

