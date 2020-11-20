New snowfall warning issued for the Coquihalla Highway

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway.
Environment Canada is warning motorists that up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt on Friday.
According to Environment Canada, a moist and unstable airmass will continue to produce flurries on the Hope to Merritt stretch of the highway through the afternoon and Friday night.
Heavy snow will likely again result in further accumulations of up to 15 cm near the summit by Saturday morning, the agency said.
