Health

Whyte Avenue hookah bar ordered closed for COVID-19, other health violations

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 20, 2020 4:20 pm
Mist, a hookah bar on Whyte Avenue, has been ordered to close immediately after a number of health and COVID-19 violations.
Mist, a hookah bar on Whyte Avenue, has been ordered to close immediately after a number of health and COVID-19 violations. Paul Rampersaud/Global News

A hookah bar on Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue has been ordered to close by Alberta Health Services due to a number of health concerns, including not following proper protocols put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Read more: Some businesses feel singled out as Alberta brings in stricter COVID-19 measures

The notice listed a number of violations at Mist, including:

  • limited signage about the steps to take to limit the spread of COVID-19
  • Tables and chairs not being arranged to be two metres apart
  • Hand sinks for staff not having adequate cleaning supplies
  • No rapid response plan and staff were unsure of what to do if a patron or staff member started showing symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19
  • Dishwashers that weren’t working, so dishes and utensils were not getting cleaned properly
As well, in a second notice, AHS reported findings at Mist like rotten and moldy food being stored in the cooler, a buildup of “food, grime, dirt and debris” on surfaces in the kitchen and dirty dishes being mixed in with clean dishes.

Read more: Canada’s hospitality businesses face new threat amid coronavirus — rising insurance

AHS ruled the establishment closed immediately until both the COVID-19 and health infractions were addressed.

