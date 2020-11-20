Whyte Avenue hookah bar ordered closed for COVID-19, other health violations

Send this page to someone via email

A hookah bar on Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue has been ordered to close by Alberta Health Services due to a number of health concerns, including not following proper protocols put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The notice listed a number of violations at Mist, including:

limited signage about the steps to take to limit the spread of COVID-19

Tables and chairs not being arranged to be two metres apart

Hand sinks for staff not having adequate cleaning supplies

No rapid response plan and staff were unsure of what to do if a patron or staff member started showing symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19

Dishwashers that weren’t working, so dishes and utensils were not getting cleaned properly

As well, in a second notice, AHS reported findings at Mist like rotten and moldy food being stored in the cooler, a buildup of “food, grime, dirt and debris” on surfaces in the kitchen and dirty dishes being mixed in with clean dishes.

AHS ruled the establishment closed immediately until both the COVID-19 and health infractions were addressed.