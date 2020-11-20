Menu

Canada

Pumpkin pie jam brand recalled in case of bacteria causing botulism

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 3:58 pm
My Grandfather's Farm brand Pumpkin Pie Jam is being recalled in Nova Scotia because it may permit the growth of a toxic bacteria.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CIFA) says a Nova Scotia brand is recalling jam after a potential toxic bacteria was detected.

My Grandfather’s Farm is recalling its Pumpkin Pie Jam because it “may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum,” a dangerous bacteria that causes botulism.

The food agency says the bacteria toxin can be invisible and odor-free.

Symptoms of botulism in adults can include facial paralysis, unreactive pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness, said the food agency.

In children, botulism causes symptoms like difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis.

Anyone with the product in their homes should throw it out or return it to the place of purchase, CIFA says.

The code of the recalled product is Sept. 10, 2020.

CIFA says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product to date.

