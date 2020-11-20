Menu

Comments

City of Vancouver hires Karen Fry as fire chief, first woman to hold the job

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 2:14 pm
Incoming Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry currently heads up Nanaimo's fire department.
Incoming Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry currently heads up Nanaimo's fire department. City of Nanaimo

The City of Vancouver has a new fire chief, and she’s the first woman to ever hold the job.

The city announced Friday that Karen Fry had been hired to head the Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

Fry’s appointment comes after former chief Darrel Reid left for a position as Chief Commissioner of Alberta’s Strathcona County, after just three years on the job.

Read more: After 43 days on COVID-19 task force, Vancouver fire chief drives 13 hours to surprise family

Fry, who is currently the first vice-president of the BC Fire Chief’s Association, comes to Vancouver from Nanaimo, where she has served as fire chief since 2017.

She previously served as a deputy chief with the Surrey Fire Service.

Fry will officially take the new position on Jan. 4, 2021.

karen fry
