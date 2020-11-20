City of Vancouver hires Karen Fry as fire chief, first woman to hold the job

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver has a new fire chief, and she’s the first woman to ever hold the job.

The city announced Friday that Karen Fry had been hired to head the Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

Fry’s appointment comes after former chief Darrel Reid left for a position as Chief Commissioner of Alberta’s Strathcona County, after just three years on the job.

Fry, who is currently the first vice-president of the BC Fire Chief’s Association, comes to Vancouver from Nanaimo, where she has served as fire chief since 2017.

She previously served as a deputy chief with the Surrey Fire Service.

Fry will officially take the new position on Jan. 4, 2021.

