Waterloo Regional Police hunt for woman involved in Boardwalk robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman connected to an attempted robbery at a store in Waterloo on Thursday night.

Police say they were called to a store at the south end of the plaza located at 100 The Boardwalk at around 9:45 p.m.

Police say a woman was attempting to steal merchandise when she was approached by store staff.

The suspect flashed a knife before taking off in a waiting vehicle.

The vehicle, which had been reported stolen, was described as a 2018 Dodge Ram cargo van, grey in colour.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect has been described as white, around 20 years old, five-feet-five-inches tall, with an average build and dark shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, purple shirt and black pants.

Police are asking anyone with further information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.