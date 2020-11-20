Menu

Crime

Waterloo Regional Police hunt for woman involved in Boardwalk robbery

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 1:05 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman connected to an attempted robbery at a store in Waterloo on Thursday night.

Police say they were called to a store at the south end of the plaza located at 100 The Boardwalk at around 9:45 p.m.

Read more: Arrest made in Kitchener shooting, search for others involved continues: police

Police say a woman was attempting to steal merchandise when she was approached by store staff.

The suspect flashed a knife before taking off in a waiting vehicle.

The vehicle, which had been reported stolen, was described as a 2018 Dodge Ram cargo van, grey in colour.

Read more: Police release images of suspect in ‘targeted’ Kitchener shooting

The suspect has been described as white, around 20 years old, five-feet-five-inches tall, with an average build and dark shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, purple shirt and black pants.

Police are asking anyone with further information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

