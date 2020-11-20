Black, Indigenous demonstrators continue occupation protest in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

A day of action for Anishinabeg and Black Lives has stretched into its second day Friday as demonstrators camped out overnight in a downtown Ottawa intersection.

Protesters are set up with tents and signs in the normally busy intersection of Laurier Avenue and Nicholas Street.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area.

Among the protesters’ demands are a freeze on the Ottawa Police Services budget, an end to police use of the controversial dynamic entry tactic and the removal of officers from contested Indigenous land.

The event began Thursday afternoon and has no firm end date.

Video from the early hours of the protest showed an SUV pushing through the crowd of demonstrators.

An OPS spokesperson said police are now investigating the incident.

The spokesperson said there is no “time limit” on the protest and that officers will “remain on scene to ensure the safety of all those involved and to maintain the road closures.”

