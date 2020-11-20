Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Black, Indigenous demonstrators continue occupation protest in Ottawa

By Craig Lord Global News
Click to play video 'Protesters set up camp in a normally busy Ottawa intersection' Protesters set up camp in a normally busy Ottawa intersection
A demonstration of solidarity for Anishinabeg and Black Lives stretches into its second morning on Fri., Nov. 20. 2020, blocking off traffic at the intersection of Laurier Avenue and Nicholas Street in Ottawa.

A day of action for Anishinabeg and Black Lives has stretched into its second day Friday as demonstrators camped out overnight in a downtown Ottawa intersection.

Protesters are set up with tents and signs in the normally busy intersection of Laurier Avenue and Nicholas Street.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area.

Among the protesters’ demands are a freeze on the Ottawa Police Services budget, an end to police use of the controversial dynamic entry tactic and the removal of officers from contested Indigenous land.

Read more: Ottawa police budget proposed to rise $13.2M in 2021

The event began Thursday afternoon and has no firm end date.

Video from the early hours of the protest showed an SUV pushing through the crowd of demonstrators.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

An OPS spokesperson said police are now investigating the incident.

The spokesperson said there is no “time limit” on the protest and that officers will “remain on scene to ensure the safety of all those involved and to maintain the road closures.”

Click to play video 'Protesters in Ottawa march against anti-Black racism and police brutality' Protesters in Ottawa march against anti-Black racism and police brutality
Protesters in Ottawa march against anti-Black racism and police brutality – Jun 20, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Black Lives MatterOttawa Policeanti-racism protestIndigenous Protestottawa protestOttawa police reformIndigenous occupation
Flyers
More weekly flyers