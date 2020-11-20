Kingston police investigate after car driven into building in city’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Kingston police continue to investigate after a vehicle drove into a building in the city’s west end.

Friday morning, police say an SUV hit a brick column in front of Kingston MRI Clinic in Blackburn Mews East.

It seems the column stopped the vehicle from hitting the window and causing more damage.

Police say a female was taken to hospital for observation.

Kingston Fire and Rescue attended to assist, as did Frontenac paramedics.

No other individuals were struck by the vehicle or injured as a result of the motor vehicle collision.

Advertisement