Kingston police investigate after car driven into building in city’s west end

Kingston police continue to investigate after a vehicle drove into a building in the city’s west end.
Friday morning, police say an SUV hit a brick column in front of Kingston MRI Clinic in Blackburn Mews East.
It seems the column stopped the vehicle from hitting the window and causing more damage.
Police say a female was taken to hospital for observation.
Kingston Fire and Rescue attended to assist, as did Frontenac paramedics.
No other individuals were struck by the vehicle or injured as a result of the motor vehicle collision.
