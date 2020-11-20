Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kingston police investigate after car driven into building in city’s west end

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 12:09 pm
Kingston police are investigating what caused a vehicle to crash into a building early Friday morning.
Kingston police are investigating what caused a vehicle to crash into a building early Friday morning.

Kingston police continue to investigate after a vehicle drove into a building in the city’s west end.

Friday morning, police say an SUV hit a brick column in front of Kingston MRI Clinic in Blackburn Mews East.

It seems the column stopped the vehicle from hitting the window and causing more damage.

Trending Stories

Read more: A car crashes into a house on Brock Street, but it’s not the first time

Police say a female was taken to hospital for observation.

Kingston Fire and Rescue attended to assist, as did Frontenac paramedics.

No other individuals were struck by the vehicle or injured as a result of the motor vehicle collision.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashKingston PoliceKingston CrashCar into BuildingKingston police collisioncar into building kingstonBlackburn mews eastkingston car into buildingKingston MRI Clinic
Flyers
More weekly flyers