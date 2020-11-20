Peel police begin rollout of body-worn cameras

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they are set to begin the roll-out of body-worn cameras (BWC) for all officers on the front lines.

The force’s Airport Division will be the first to wear BWCs beginning Nov. 23.

“We’re pleased that Peel Regional Police has chosen Toronto Pearson as the first location for the testing of body-worn cameras,” said Dwayne MacIntosh, Director, Corporate Safety and Security at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) in a release on Friday.

“Our shared focus on collaboration for a safer airport experience, combined with the GTAA’s concentration on implementing the latest innovations, makes the airport the perfect place to introduce this technology.”

Peel police said the cameras will have live-stream technology, which allows for the opportunity of medical professionals to help officers in real-time situations involving persons in crisis.

“As we continue to modernize our organization, our vision is to utilize available innovation and technology tools to enhance Community Safety and Well Being while demonstrating the professionalism of our frontline members,” said Deputy Chief Anthony Odoardi.

“We also look to provide social supports in real-time that would otherwise not be achieved through traditional response models.”

Peel police chief Nishan Duraiappah’s said BWCs are just part of the force’s plan to “enhance the level of trust and transparency” in the community as part of his vision for Community Safety and Well Being (CSWB).

“PRP is equipping officers with the necessary tools to improve efficiency and effectiveness by leveraging both existing and new innovative technologies,” a press release said.

“This engagement seeks to strengthen trust and accountability, while also leveraging the technology to enhance service delivery in new and innovative ways.”

Peel police is not the only force to begin to implement BWCs, with Toronto police having implemented it at the end of August.

Both Peel and Toronto signed a deal with Axon Canada Inc., a world-wide industry leader in providing Body Worn Camera and Digital Evidence Management Solutions for public safety agencies.

Toronto’s rollout will continue over the next year, into 2021.