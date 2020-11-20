One injured, damages total $50,000 after Burlington house fire

Send this page to someone via email

An “octopus outlet” in a Burlington home is getting the blame for a house fire that has caused $50,000 in damages.

The Burlington fire department arrived at a residence on Maryvale Court about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday to find smoke and flames.

One resident was injured, suffering minor burns to his hands and arms.

Fire officials say the blaze started in the garage and are reminding people to avoid overloading a circuit with “octopus outlets,” adding that air conditioners and other heavy appliances should be plugged directly into an outlet.

Six fire trucks and close to 20 firefighters responded to the blaze, which caused adjoining townhouses to be evacuated as a precaution.

