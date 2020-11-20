Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Retail sales accelerate in September with 1.1% monthly growth

By Staff The Canadian Press
Retails sales for September came in far stronger than analysts had expected, according to Statistics Canada figured release on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Retails sales for September came in far stronger than analysts had expected, according to Statistics Canada figured release on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Getty Images

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 1.1 per cent to $53.9 billion in September to mark the fifth consecutive monthly increase since the record drop in April due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Economists on average had expected an increase of 0.2 per cent, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

RETAIL SALES

Retail sales were up in nine of the 11 subsectors. Statistics Canada says core retail sales – which excludes gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers – rose 1.1 per cent.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: B.C. woman’s $30 online order with a 3rd-party seller on Amazon turns into $436 vehicle bill

Sales at general merchandise stores climbed 1.8 per cent, while sales at food and beverage stores rose 0.9 per cent, partially due to higher prices for meat, fish and dairy products.

Statistics Canada says its early estimate for October suggests retail sales for the month were relatively unchanged, but noted it was a preliminary figure and would be revised.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Statistics CanadaCanadian EconomyFood Pricesnovel coronavirus pandemicretail salesauto salesCanada September 2020 retail salesgasoline saled
Flyers
More weekly flyers