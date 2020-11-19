Pandemic not stopping Santa from flying into Regina malls this season for photo-ops

Send this page to someone via email

Not even Santa Claus is immune to COVID-19, but kids can still get a picture taken with him this season.

Malls across Regina are finishing up their Christmas displays with the man in red set to fly into shopping centres in the coming days.

They’re also checking their lists to ensure all health protocols are being followed.

Most are moving to an appointment system, like the Victoria Shopping Centre. A desk and chair will be set up to ensure social distancing is being followed.

“It’s memorable all year round, and the tradition of visiting Santa, a lot of families look forward to it,” Victoria Square Shopping Centre Marking Coordinator Dakota Buck said.

Story continues below advertisement

“They have their special ornaments on their trees, so we wanted to make sure we could pull off a good option and make sure Santa is around for the kids.”

At the Northgate Mall, both Santa and the Grinch will be making an appearance. Photos are available by appointment only.

Read more: Trudeau says holiday gatherings are on the line unless people act now

People will be required to complete a pre-screening questionnaire, and hand-sanitizer must be used along with masks.

For those uncomfortable with appearing in person, kids will have the opportunity to video chat with Santa before he delivers presents.

Santa will be available to chat every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Nov. 28 to Dec. 19.

Appointments can be made through guest services at Northgate Mall.

— With files from Connor O’Donovan.

4:19 Decorating ideas for virtual holiday celebrations Decorating ideas for virtual holiday celebrations

Advertisement