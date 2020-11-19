Teen in hospital after stabbing in Dollard-des-Ormeaux apartment

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed Thursday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the teen was stabbed following an argument with another person.

It happened at around 4:50 p.m. inside an apartment on Arthur Street, not far from Hurteau Street in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

The victim was stabbed to both the upper and lower body, according to police.

“He was conscious during his transport to hospital,” Brabant said. “They don’t fear for his life.”

The victim is not cooperating with the investigation, leaving investigators little to go on, according to Brabant.

No arrests have been made.

