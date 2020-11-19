Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Red River College offering free week-long program to bolster personal care home staff

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 8:00 pm
The province and Red River College are working together to offer a week-long course that will prepare people to work in personal care homes.
File / Global News

Manitoba’s Red River College (RRC) is partnering with the provincial government on a program to bolster staffing levels at personal care homes.

The condensed week-long program is one of several “micro-credentials” the college recently began offering, and the second specifically to ease strain brought on by COVID-19.

A joint release says on their way to becoming uncertified health-care aides (UHCAs), students will learn to support members of the resident care team, and to provide resident observation, companionship, redirection, stocking of supplies, and more.

“I am proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish to aid in our provincial response, and I want to commend our staff, faculty and instructors for continuing to step up and support our communities,” RRC CEO Fred Meier said in a news release.

The only pre-requisites are for individuals to be over age 18 and have finished Grade 10.

The course is being offered for free providing applicants commit to working in a personal care home for three months after finishing.

It consists of five days of learning theory virtually, and two-days of in-person skills training.

RRC says applications open Nov. 30 for programs in Winnipeg, Selkirk, Steinbach, Winkler, and Portage la Prairie.

It’s also considering offering the course in some rural and northern communities.

The college says first and second-year health sciences students can apply to be UHCAs and be assigned to a personal care home without any additional education.

The first group of students are expected to be ready to enter the workforce as early as Dec. 8.

Coronavirus: WRHA president says 25 of 38 Winnipeg care homes have COVID-19 outbreaks
Coronavirus: WRHA president says 25 of 38 Winnipeg care homes have COVID-19 outbreaks
