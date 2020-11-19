COVID-19: Ontario provides Peterborough-Kawartha municipalities $1.65M in infrastructure funding

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing the City of Peterborough and surrounding townships with more than $1.65M infrastructure funding to assist in recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday morning, Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith announced Peterborough will receive $1,054,190 through the $250-million COVID-19 stream to assist municipalities with infrastructure projects.

“Time and time again, we have provided our local municipalities with the support they need to invest in critical infrastructure projects,” said Smith. “This funding will address needs such as retrofitting buildings, COVID-19 protections and environmental infrastructure. Investing in local projects remains our top priority.”

Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien stated the city is grateful for the funding as it looks “towards recovering from the impacts of COVID-19.”

“The financial pressures created by COVID-19 make 2020 an especially difficult budget year,” she said. “This funding will help make sure work continues on critical infrastructure projects in Peterborough.”

This morning I joined #PTBOKawartha municipal partners to announce funding to support municipalities with local infrastructure projects. This investment provides much needed stable & predictable infrastructure funding for municipalities!#StrongerTogether 👏 pic.twitter.com/YgIMcRNMGR — Dave Smith (@DaveSmithPtbo) November 19, 2020

Peterborough County is receiving $104,367, while $100,000 has been allocated to the townships of Douro-Dummer, Havelock-Belmont-Methuen, Selwyn and North Kawartha and the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

“On behalf of Douro-Dummer and the County of Peterborough, I’m appreciative of this additional funding that goes a long way to help with those little things that have been adding up to become big things,” said county warden and township mayor J. Murray Jones. “You have listened and we are very appreciative.”

Selwyn Township Mayor Andy Mitchell echoed the sentiment

“Selwyn Township applauds this investment in our community’s infrastructure, thanks MPP Smith for making the announcement, and the township appreciates the co-operation of the federal and provincial governments that have made it possible,” said Mitchell.

North Kawartha Mayor Carolyn Amyotte says the financial assistance has been crucial.

“These funds have enabled North Kawartha to manage and adapt to the challenges of COVID-19 as well as provide relief and assistance to our residents,” she said. “We are very grateful for all the support from MPP Smith.”

In accordance with federal government guidelines, all applications for projects must be submitted no later than March 31, 2021. Projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2021. However, remote communities of 5,000 people have until Dec. 31, 2022.

Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund

Smith also announced additional funding under the 2021 Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund, the province’s main general assistance grant that supports 389 municipalities to allow them to address needs based on their own local priorities.

For Peterborough-Kawartha, municipality OMPF allocation totals $5,308,500:

Douro-Dummer $568,900

Havelock-Belmont-Methuen $1,340,300

North Kawartha $980,500

Selwyn Township $1,068,500

Trent Lakes $1,350,300

“These are challenging times – all levels of government are facing unique issues which require a united front,” said Smith. “This funding for our municipalities will be vital to support their financial well-being – keeping them in a position where they can protect services for our constituents.”

Trent Lakes Mayor Janet Clarkson said the funding will assist aging infrastructure in the municipality north of Peterborough.

“We appreciate this finance boost especially at this time we all know that a great deal of our infrastructure is 40 plus years old and the strain on our budgets is very critical thanks for the timely announcement,” she said.

Attended @DaveSmithPtbo annoucement today of the Federal Provincial COVID 19 Infrastructure stream intake being opened. Pleased to see @SelwynTownship allocation of $100,000. @PtboCounty @KawarthaChamber @LakefieldHerald pic.twitter.com/sa3EBr2Xv2 — Mayor Andy Mitchell (@andyianmitchell) November 19, 2020

Jones and Amyotte say the OMPF enables them to plan and budget for necessary services and infrastructure investments.

“It helps level the playing field for those municipalities with limited property assessments,” said Amyotte.

“The small increase in funding over 2020 will assist the township in making sure every dollar counts,” added Jones. “OMPF funding is critical to the township maintaining a tax rate that respects the taxpayer while ensuring that investments in infrastructure and municipal assets can be completed ensuring long term stability for the township.”

1:17 Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces $1-billion COVID-19 Resilience Stream program for infrastructure funding Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces $1-billion COVID-19 Resilience Stream program for infrastructure funding – Oct 28, 2020