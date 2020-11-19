Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ministry looking for suspects in illegal garbage dumping at Gananoque wildlife area

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 3:06 pm
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are looking for tips on who might be illegally dumping garbage at a Gananoque wildlife area.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are looking for tips on who might be illegally dumping garbage at a Gananoque wildlife area. Ministry of Natural Ressources and Forestry

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is looking for suspects after trash was dumped at the Gananoque Provincial Wildlife Area.

Conservation officers were contacted last Thursday by hunters who found the trash along Deer Ridge Road just north of Highway 401, within the limits of the wildlife area.

Read more: Mountains of illegally-discarded material takes over Kingston property

The ministry says this has been an ongoing problem. According to a release, ministry officials have tried to restrict access to the area where people have been dumping garbage by installing a gate.

Trending Stories

“The gate is frequently vandalized and has been open since the spring. Even when the gate is locked, the area remains accessible by ATV, snowmobile, on foot and by other non-motorized means,” a ministry statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

Everything from construction waste to household trash has been dumped, according to the ministry.

MNFR is asking anyone who knows anything about the illegal dumping to call 1-877-MNR-TIPS (1-877-847-7667).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GananoqueIllegal Dumpingministry of natural resources and forestryConservation AreaIllegal Garbage Dumpinggananoque conservation areagananoque wildlife areagarbage dumping gananoqueillegal garbage dump
Flyers
More weekly flyers