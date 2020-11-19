Ministry looking for suspects in illegal garbage dumping at Gananoque wildlife area

Send this page to someone via email

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is looking for suspects after trash was dumped at the Gananoque Provincial Wildlife Area.

Conservation officers were contacted last Thursday by hunters who found the trash along Deer Ridge Road just north of Highway 401, within the limits of the wildlife area.

The ministry says this has been an ongoing problem. According to a release, ministry officials have tried to restrict access to the area where people have been dumping garbage by installing a gate.

“The gate is frequently vandalized and has been open since the spring. Even when the gate is locked, the area remains accessible by ATV, snowmobile, on foot and by other non-motorized means,” a ministry statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

Everything from construction waste to household trash has been dumped, according to the ministry.

MNFR is asking anyone who knows anything about the illegal dumping to call 1-877-MNR-TIPS (1-877-847-7667).