Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Mishkeegogamang First Nation has boil water advisory rescinded after almost 18 months

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2020 1:06 pm
Mishkeegogamang First Nation had its boil water advisory issued in early June, 2019. Global News

MISHKEEGOGAMANG FIRST NATION — A First Nation in northern Ontario has had its boil water advisory rescinded, says the corporation that helped improve the community’s water treatment facilities.

Mishkeegogamang First Nation had its boil water advisory issued in early June, 2019.

Read more: This Ontario First Nation has been under a boil water advisory for 25 years. Now Ottawa is investigating

The Ontario First Nations Technical Services Corporation announced today that the advisory has been lifted.

The Indigenous-led corporation has partnered with 22 First Nations communities across Ontario, including Mishkeegogamang, to help train and support water treatment operators.

It says that staff from its HUB program made four visits to Mishkeegogamang since September to work with local operators to improve conditions at the community’s four water treatment plants.

OFNTSC’s HUB program is funded by Indigenous Services Canada but the corporation receives its mandate from Ontario Chiefs in Assembly.

Read more: Why some First Nations still don’t have clean drinking water — despite Trudeau’s promise

The corporation says that operational and technical repairs are ongoing at Mishkeegogamang and capital upgrades are still being processed.

The HUB program relies heavily on working with local operators to assess issues particular to each facility and partnering with tribal chiefs and councils to improve the community’s water treatment capabilities.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
