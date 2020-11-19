6 regional care units to be established across N.S. to manage spread of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Nova Scotia announced Thursday that six regional care units will be established across the province to reduce and manage the spread of COVID-19.

The government said it has budgeted up to $6.2 million for this initiative, which will see the units set up within a hospital or nursing home.

Providers who operate large or multiple facilities may also choose to establish the regional care unit model in one of their facilities for their residents.

“Residents in our continuing care system are some of the most vulnerable when it comes to COVID-19,” said Leo Glavine, Minister of Health and Wellness in a press release. “We have made changes to strengthen how the sector responds to a second wave of the virus and Regional Care Units for nursing home residents who test positive for COVID-19 is one of these measures.”

According to the province, the units will be in the following facilities:

Ocean View Continuing Care Centre, Dartmouth

Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro

Cape Breton Regional Hospital, Sydney

St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, Antigonish

Valley Regional Hospital, Kentville

Yarmouth Regional Hospital, Yarmouth

“These units will offer long-term care and have dedicated staff. They will have access to specialized resources like occupational health, and infection prevention and control experts,” the province said in a statement.

In the meantime, work is underway to finalize guidelines on when a resident is transferred to a regional care unit versus being cared for in place.