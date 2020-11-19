Dog dies in Peterborough north-end house fire

A dog died following a house fire in Peterborough’s north end Wednesday afternoon.
According to Peterborough Fire Services, around 4:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on Armour Road after a smoke alarm alerted a neighbour.
Platoon Chief Stephen Reid says when crews arrived, they found the fire had self-extinguished and that no one was home at the time.
However, firefighters searched for pets reported inside and located two cats unharmed.
A dog was found deceased due to fire conditions, Reid said.
The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.
Damage is pegged at $25,000.
