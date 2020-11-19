Menu

Dog dies in Peterborough north-end house fire

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 10:46 am
Peterborough Fire Services say a dog was found deceased following a house fire on Armour Road on Wednesday.
Peterborough Fire Services

A dog died following a house fire in Peterborough’s north end Wednesday afternoon.

According to Peterborough Fire Services, around 4:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on Armour Road after a smoke alarm alerted a neighbour.

Read more: Fire destroys house on Hwy. 7A in Cavan Monaghan Township

Platoon Chief Stephen Reid says when crews arrived, they found the fire had self-extinguished and that no one was home at the time.

However, firefighters searched for pets reported inside and located two cats unharmed.

Trending Stories

A dog was found deceased due to fire conditions, Reid said.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.

Story continues below advertisement

Damage is pegged at $25,000.

FireHouse FirePeterborough Fire ServicesPeterborough FirePeterborough House FireArmour Roaddog dies in house fire
