Woman fatally stabbed at Toronto business, injured man taken into custody: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a woman has died and an injured man has been taken into custody after a stabbing at a business Wednesday afternoon.

Police said emergency crews were called to the business in the area of Shaw Street and Bloor Street West, near Christie Pits Park, just after 5 p.m.

It was reported there was an altercation between a woman and a man that ended up in both people getting injured.

Police said when officers arrived, the woman was found without vital signs. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

It was also reported the injured man was taken into custody. A police update said there were no outstanding suspects wanted.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-7400.

STABBING:

Bloor St W + Shaw St

– The woman has succumbed to her injuries

– Pronounced deceased on scene

– Homicide investigators will take over

– Scene being held for expert examination

– Anyone with info call 416 808-7400

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 18, 2020