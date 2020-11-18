Montreal woman found dead in Cuba

Send this page to someone via email

A 52-year-old Montrealer and mother of three was found dead Tuesday on a beach in Varadero, Cuba.

In an email to Global News, Global Affairs Canada confirmed her identity as Antoinette Traboulsi.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed a Canadian citizen had been murdered in Cuba, but would not release details surrounding Traboulsi’s death, citing the Privacy Act.

Cuban authorities in Varadero contacted by Global News also refused to comment.

Traboulsi’s cousin, Sami Soussa, described the mother of three teenage daughters as an energetic woman who loved music, dancing and taking photos that she would post to social media where she went by the name of “Angie”.

Traboulsi worked as a hygiene and sanitation attendant at Sacré-Coeur hospital in Montreal, and had fallen in love with Cuba — a country she visited on numerous occasions.

Soussa said her cousin flew to Cuba last Friday, Nov. 13 where she had rented a room at Casa Gladys.

On Saturday morning, Traboulsi reportedly went to the beach.

“She posted a video and photos on her Facebook page,” Soussa said.

In the evening, Traboulsi was scheduled to meet up with a friend but she never showed up.

According to Soussa, who says he is in communication with the friend in question, the latter informed the authorities on Sunday morning.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Soussa pleaded for any information regarding his missing cousin.

A second post Tuesday evening confirmed that Traboulsi’s body had been found on the beach.

“I had confirmation today saying that she is indeed my cousin with indications that she was murdered. She was buried in the sand and bore traces of violence,” Soussa said.

Global Affairs Canada said it is in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.

The department is also assisting the family.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who has been murdered in Cuba,” said Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Jason Kung. “Consular services are being provided to the victim’s family.”

Traboulsi is the second Quebecer to be killed in Cuba this year.

In February, 52-year-old Nathalie Fraser, who was spending the winter months in Cuba with her partner, was found dead.

— With files from The Canadian Press’ Ugo Giguère

