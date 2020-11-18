Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kingston public health reporting only 1 new case of COVID-19

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 18, 2020 4:23 pm
KFL&A Public Health is recording a new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health is recording a new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region. Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health says only one person has tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

According to the health unit, a man in his 20s caught the virus through close contact.

Read more: 14 cases of COVID-19 reported in Kingston over the weekend, 36 active

Four other cases have also been resolved, bringing the region’s active case count to 31.

This comes after several days of seeing cases climb in the region, with 47 cases reported since Nov. 1.

Monday, Dr. Kieran Moore said the region had never seen so many cases “suddenly show up.”

Wednesday, the health unit asked residents to take extra care to quell the spread of the virus locally, by: limiting in-person social interactions to people within your household, staying home if you have any symptoms of illness, however mild, limiting travel outside of the KFL&A region and asking individuals who may be at higher risk of severe consequences from COVID-19 to only travel outside the home if essential.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Dr. Kieran Moore explains why the Kingston-area hasn’t moved to ‘Yellow’ status with a surge of COVID-19 cases.' Dr. Kieran Moore explains why the Kingston-area hasn’t moved to ‘Yellow’ status with a surge of COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Kieran Moore explains why the Kingston-area hasn’t moved to ‘Yellow’ status with a surge of COVID-19 cases.

The region’s COVID-19 community status remains green, but KFL&A Public Health said the province will be reviewing this on a weekly basis, and will decide when to change it.

“Given the increasing COVID-19 activity locally, we anticipate the KFL&A region may be mandated to move from green (prevent) to yellow (protect) level very soon,“ Moore said in a prepared statement Wednesday.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusKingstonCoronavirus kingstonCovid 19 kingstonKingston Coronavirusnew cases kingstonkingston new casesCOVID-19 new casescoroanvirus new cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers