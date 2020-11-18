Kingston public health reporting only 1 new case of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health says only one person has tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

According to the health unit, a man in his 20s caught the virus through close contact.

Four other cases have also been resolved, bringing the region’s active case count to 31.

This comes after several days of seeing cases climb in the region, with 47 cases reported since Nov. 1.

Monday, Dr. Kieran Moore said the region had never seen so many cases “suddenly show up.”

Wednesday, the health unit asked residents to take extra care to quell the spread of the virus locally, by: limiting in-person social interactions to people within your household, staying home if you have any symptoms of illness, however mild, limiting travel outside of the KFL&A region and asking individuals who may be at higher risk of severe consequences from COVID-19 to only travel outside the home if essential.

The region’s COVID-19 community status remains green, but KFL&A Public Health said the province will be reviewing this on a weekly basis, and will decide when to change it.

“Given the increasing COVID-19 activity locally, we anticipate the KFL&A region may be mandated to move from green (prevent) to yellow (protect) level very soon,“ Moore said in a prepared statement Wednesday.

