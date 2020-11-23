Episode 3: Emergency Response

Late in the evening of Saturday, April 18, 2020, a gunman embarked upon one of the deadliest killing sprees in modern Canadian history. Thirteen hours later it was over, leaving scars on the rural community of Portapique, N.S., the province and the entire country. Click here to listen to episodes of 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre Twenty-two people lost their lives that weekend. Many more people lost someone they loved. In Episode 3 of 13 Hours, Emergency Response, we explore how police and paramedics responded to the shootings, plus more on how the gunman escaped Portapique. View link »

Maps Advertisement

Emergency response Police first arrived on scene in Portapique at 10:26 p.m. on April 18. Officers were met by a man shortly after they arrived who said he was shot by a neighbour named “Gabe” who was driving a vehicle that looked like an RCMP cruiser. Surveillance video appears to show the gunman and his vehicle on the morning of April 19, 2020. Still from submitted video The officers called for backup while they waited at the corner of Portapique Beach Road and Highway 2. Court documents say the witness met police on Portapique Beach Road, near Orchard Beach Drive. RCMP critical incident units responded to the scene to search for the gunman and to contain the area around Portapique. This included K9 units, members of the Emergency Response Team, crisis negotiators and explosives disposal units. 2:57 Nova Scotia shooting: RCMP provide timeline of initial police response Nova Scotia shooting: RCMP provide timeline of initial police response – Apr 24, 2020 As police responded, paramedics and emergency health service dispatchers tried to make sense of what was happening in Portapique. Listen for free to the Global News podcast 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre Audio recordings of their conversations from April 18 provide insight into the challenges first responders faced when trying to help the victims and protect themselves. 3:47 13 Hours: Audio recordings of emergency medical response to Nova Scotia killings 13 Hours: Audio recordings of emergency medical response to Nova Scotia killings