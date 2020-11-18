Rick Zamperin: Maple Leafs big losers in NHL’s Reverse Retro jerseys

Send this page to someone via email

The NHL’s 31 teams released a new series of alternate jerseys on Monday as part of the league’s Reverse Retro collection, and while a handful of teams got it right, there were some that completely missed the mark.

I must admit that most of the sweaters that have been created by sports apparel maker Adidas, many of which are remixes of their current or past designs, are really cool and will be hot commodities for online shoppers.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the teams that should ask for a redo on their reverse retro design.

The Leafs’ sweater combines their logo from 1967 to ’70 with their striping from the 1970-71 jersey and adds a splash of grey from their Centennial Classic jersey in 2017.

Honestly, and this is coming from a diehard Leafs fan, Toronto’s jersey looks like something you’d grab off the sale rack at your local department store.

But the Leafs sweater isn’t the worst of the bunch among the Canadian franchises. That title belongs to the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver, much like Toronto, had a great opportunity to flip an old look into a new and exciting design but fell flat on their face.

Instead of capitalizing on their much cooler flying skate and flying ‘V’, the Canucks jersey is a rehash of their current ho-hum look.

I think the Edmonton Oilers’ Reverse Retro sweater, a nod to their inaugural 1979 season, is the clear winner among Canada’s franchises.

Edmonton’s jersey is followed by, in my humble opinion, the Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators.

My top three favourites overall, in order, are the Colorado Avalanche’s nod to their roots as the Quebec Nordiques, the Minnesota Wild paying homage to the old Minnesota North Stars, and the Carolina Hurricanes going back to their old Hartford Whalers days.

The worst of the worst? That’s easy.

It may be popular with some younger fans, the Anaheim Ducks’ so-called ‘Wild Wing’ jersey from 1995 that features the team’s mascot is just not my cup of tea.

Rick Zamperin is the assistant program, news and senior sports director at Global News Radio 900 CHML.