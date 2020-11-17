Kelowna, B.C., couple shares personal story of miracle daughter on World Preemie Day

Send this page to someone via email

It was a day two Kelowna parents will never forget — Sept. 3, 2017, a day that marked a birth that happened far too soon.

“Her due date was Dec. 22,” said Kelowna resident Rachel Ruzesky of her daughter, Natalie.

Natalie Ruzesky was born at 24 weeks gestation and weighed one pound and five ounces. Contributed

The little girl was born at 24 weeks gestation and weighed only one pound and five ounces.

Story continues below advertisement

“When I first saw her it was terrifying because I thought, ‘How could this tiny little red baby survive?'” Ruzesky told Global News.

Natalie spent 138 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), first in Vancouver then in Kelowna.

Read more: Transport service helps provide best outcome for critically ill babies in southern Alberta

Her parents were told on several occasions their little girl may not make it.

“It was scary,” she said. “We were told to say our prayers and to come in and say goodbye.”

But Natalie did survive and despite being told that she would likely not walk or talk, the now 3-year old girl has exceeded expectations by walking, running and doing plenty of talking.

“She didn’t walk until she was about two and a half. She’s walking now, so that was extremely exciting when she got walking,” Ruzesky said. “And then she didn’t talk until she was well over two and a half … but she went from five words to 50 words within a month of the speech therapy. It’s amazing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ruzesky said having a baby born so prematurely was a very difficult experience.

“It felt like a nightmare that you just want wake up from,” she said. “It was absolutely terrifying.”

Tuesday, Nov. 17 is World Preemie Day, a day Ruzesky said is important to mark.

“I think it’s important to spread the awareness for those future moms or even the moms that are in the NICU now or just got out of the NICU … that they’re not alone and that other people have had these experiences with them.” Ruzesky said.

According to the Canadian Premature Babies Foundation, more than 30,000 babies are born prematurely every single year in Canada — 15 million worldwide.

“One million babies die every year from being born prematurely,” said Fabiana Bacchini, executive director of the Canadian Premature Babies Foundation. “And we know that through research any baby born pre-term, less than 37 weeks’ gestation, can have long-term impacts for being born so early, so that is a reason why we need to raise awareness.”

Bacchini said with PTSD and post-partum depression more prevalent among NICU parents, organization is advocating for more supports to be put in place for affected families.

“We need a big national program to be able to look at those families and say this family deals with trauma, how can we support them?” Bacchini said. “Something that is sustainable in the long term.”

Story continues below advertisement

That support will help ease the journeys of families like the Ruzeskys.

“I’m just so happy that my daughter made it through,” Ruzesky said.

2:22 “They are not really addressing the situation at KSS as seriously as it is,” parents grow increasingly concerned as more COVID cases are announced at Kelowna Secondary School. “They are not really addressing the situation at KSS as seriously as it is,” parents grow increasingly concerned as more COVID cases are announced at Kelowna Secondary School.