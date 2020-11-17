Category 1 hurricane-strength winds batter B.C. south coast, leaving many without power

Send this page to someone via email

A powerful windstorm has been bearing down on the south and central coast of B.C. Tuesday, leaving many people without power.

Ferries were cancelled Tuesday morning but are starting to resume service by the afternoon.

As of 3 p.m., BC Hydro says 24,000 customers on Vancouver Island are without power and just over 22,000 customers are without power in the Lower Mainland and the Sunshine Coast.

Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon says the region has been battered by Category 1 hurricane-strength winds, which are expected to ease by Tuesday evening.

Category 1 hurricane strength winds have battered parts of the South Coast over the past 12 hours. Thousands are without power. The worst is over for West & South Van. Island & Lower Mainland. If you encounter a downed powerline, call 911 and stay well away. #BCStorm @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/cy7ZuYHteR — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) November 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

In Port Alberni on Vancouver Island, a woman was air-lifted to hospital after she suffered a head injury when a tree fell through the roof of their trailer and into their bedroom.

A tree fell through the roof of a trailer in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island and a woman inside suffered a head injury. Credit: Allan Felker.

The stormy weather is hitting the coast at the same time as the king tide, raising flooding concerns for lower-lying areas such as Boundary Bay.

0:45 Snowplow slides off the Okanagan Connector amid wintry conditions Snowplow slides off the Okanagan Connector amid wintry conditions

In northeastern B.C., heavy snow is forecast to continue until Wednesday and areas such as Fort Nelson and the Peace River could see accumulations up to 25 centimetres, according to Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

About 30 centimetres of snow is forecast for inland sections of the north coast, including Kitimat and Terrace.

20-30 cm of snow is possible across inland portions of the North Coast today. This is the scene in #Terrace right now. #SnowWarnings are in effect. #BCStorm @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/XFRD88HudR — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) November 17, 2020

As the powerful winds are knocking trees down in many areas, everyone is reminded to call 911 if they see a downed power line and to stay away.

Oh that sound? Just the snapping of my last nerves and the creaking of our house flexing. #BCStorm #offgridkids @TofinoCA pic.twitter.com/ucA6wNyO1B — Andrea McQuade (@andreamcquade5) November 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Big wave in Comox! 🌊 pic.twitter.com/Mw4YTduhPx — Global BC (@GlobalBC) November 17, 2020