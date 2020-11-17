Category 1 hurricane-strength winds batter B.C. south coast, leaving many without power

A powerful windstorm has been bearing down on the south and central coast of B.C. Tuesday, leaving many people without power.
Ferries were cancelled Tuesday morning but are starting to resume service by the afternoon.
As of 3 p.m., BC Hydro says 24,000 customers on Vancouver Island are without power and just over 22,000 customers are without power in the Lower Mainland and the Sunshine Coast.
Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon says the region has been battered by Category 1 hurricane-strength winds, which are expected to ease by Tuesday evening.
In Port Alberni on Vancouver Island, a woman was air-lifted to hospital after she suffered a head injury when a tree fell through the roof of their trailer and into their bedroom.
The stormy weather is hitting the coast at the same time as the king tide, raising flooding concerns for lower-lying areas such as Boundary Bay.
In northeastern B.C., heavy snow is forecast to continue until Wednesday and areas such as Fort Nelson and the Peace River could see accumulations up to 25 centimetres, according to Environment Canada.
About 30 centimetres of snow is forecast for inland sections of the north coast, including Kitimat and Terrace.
As the powerful winds are knocking trees down in many areas, everyone is reminded to call 911 if they see a downed power line and to stay away.
