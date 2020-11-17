Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Category 1 hurricane-strength winds batter B.C. south coast, leaving many without power

By Amy Judd Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. afternoon weather forecast: Nov 17' B.C. afternoon weather forecast: Nov 17
As heavy wind continues to move across B.C.'s south coast, meteorologist Kristi Gordon has an update on Tuesday afternoon conditions across the province.

A powerful windstorm has been bearing down on the south and central coast of B.C. Tuesday, leaving many people without power.

Ferries were cancelled Tuesday morning but are starting to resume service by the afternoon.

As of 3 p.m., BC Hydro says 24,000 customers on Vancouver Island are without power and just over 22,000 customers are without power in the Lower Mainland and the Sunshine Coast.

Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon says the region has been battered by Category 1 hurricane-strength winds, which are expected to ease by Tuesday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

In Port Alberni on Vancouver Island, a woman was air-lifted to hospital after she suffered a head injury when a tree fell through the roof of their trailer and into their bedroom.

A tree fell through the roof of a trailer in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island and a woman inside suffered a head injury. Credit: Allan Felker.
A tree fell through the roof of a trailer in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island and a woman inside suffered a head injury. Credit: Allan Felker.

The stormy weather is hitting the coast at the same time as the king tide, raising flooding concerns for lower-lying areas such as Boundary Bay.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Snowplow slides off the Okanagan Connector amid wintry conditions' Snowplow slides off the Okanagan Connector amid wintry conditions
Snowplow slides off the Okanagan Connector amid wintry conditions

In northeastern B.C., heavy snow is forecast to continue until Wednesday and areas such as Fort Nelson and the Peace River could see accumulations up to 25 centimetres, according to Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

About 30 centimetres of snow is forecast for inland sections of the north coast, including Kitimat and Terrace.

As the powerful winds are knocking trees down in many areas, everyone is reminded to call 911 if they see a downed power line and to stay away.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowBC weatherBC Ferriesbc stormNovember stormBC storm TuesdayBC storm updateBC weather TuesdayNovember storm BCTuesday storm
Flyers
More weekly flyers