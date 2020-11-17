Menu

Canada

3 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, 34 active

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 3:41 pm
KFL&A Public Health is reporting new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health is reporting new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

KFL&A Public Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the region Tuesday.

According to the health unit, two men in their 20s have caught the coronavirus through close contact, while a female between the ages of 10 and 19, whose mode of transmission is under investigation, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: Workplace COVID-19 outbreak declared at downtown Kingston McDonald’s: public health

Five more cases were deemed resolved Tuesday, leaving the region with 34 active cases.

Over the course of the pandemic, the Kingston region has seen 231 cases of the virus, with 197 cases resolved.

There are currently three outbreaks in the region, one at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, another at Trillium Care Centre and a third at the McDonald’s on Princess Street.

