Crime

Winnipeg man wanted in connection with 2019 impaired motorcycle death, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 2:13 pm
Jean-Pierre Oliviero.
Jean-Pierre Oliviero. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in tracking down a motorcyclist wanted in a fatal collision on the Midtown bridge last year.

Police said they have a warrant out for Jean-Pierre Oliviero, 34, in connection with a single-vehicle crash on July 31, 2019 — which sent both the driver and 28-year-old passenger of a motorcycle to hospital.

The passenger later died from her injuries.

Oliviero is wanted for operating a motor vehicle while impaired, causing death.

He’s described as six feet tall, 176 lbs, with a medium build, short brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Services investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg police say erratic driving spree in Winnipeg ends in alleged hit-and-run' Winnipeg police say erratic driving spree in Winnipeg ends in alleged hit-and-run
Winnipeg police say erratic driving spree in Winnipeg ends in alleged hit-and-run – Oct 28, 2020
