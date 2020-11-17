Winnipeg man wanted in connection with 2019 impaired motorcycle death, police say

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in tracking down a motorcyclist wanted in a fatal collision on the Midtown bridge last year.
Police said they have a warrant out for Jean-Pierre Oliviero, 34, in connection with a single-vehicle crash on July 31, 2019 — which sent both the driver and 28-year-old passenger of a motorcycle to hospital.
The passenger later died from her injuries.
Oliviero is wanted for operating a motor vehicle while impaired, causing death.
He’s described as six feet tall, 176 lbs, with a medium build, short brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Services investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
