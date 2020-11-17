Menu

Traffic

Senior dies after getting hit by vehicle in Tiny Township, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 11:18 am
File photo - police tape.
File photo - police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

An 81-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in Tiny Township, Ont., on Monday evening, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

The pedestrian was hit by a car driving south on Baseline Road between Concession Road 6 and Downers Road at about 6:15 p.m., police said.

Read more: Cyclist in ‘serious’ condition following hit-and-run in Tiny Township, Ont.

The pedestrian, Donald Wilcox, 81, from Tiny Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baseline Road was closed between Mertz Road and Concession Road 6 but has since been reopened.

