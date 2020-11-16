Conference brings Okanagan faith groups together

Send this page to someone via email

Organizers of a conference aimed a promoting respect between religions aren’t letting the coronavirus pandemic stop their work.

The World Religions Conference organized by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is moving online.

Read more: Quebec judge who asked woman to remove hijab in court offers apology

Some feel COVID-19 makes it more important than ever to build bridges among groups.

“We should always try to get together with all people in friendliness and fellowship. Now it is more important than ever because so many people are feeling so isolated and alone,” said Eva Strom who is speaking for the local Baha’i community at the conference.

Read more: Transgender minister dismissed from position at Mississauga church after coming out

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday night, representatives from eight different religions will speak on faith in times of adversity like the challenging times we are currently living through during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our primary goal through this…is to give people the opportunity to have more love and respect for other people. We feel like one of the best ways to do that is actually learn about other people,” said Umair Khan a missionary for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in B.C.

The livestreamed conference can be viewed here.

1:32 Multiple faiths change worship practices during COVID-19 pandemic Multiple faiths change worship practices during COVID-19 pandemic – Apr 5, 2020