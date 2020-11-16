COVID-19 outbreak declared at Hamilton’s St. Joseph’s Hospital

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a unit at its Charlton campus.
St. Joe’s says three health care workers on the CTU Central unit have tested positive for COVID-19 and three additional health care workers from the unit have also tested positive, but acquired the virus in the community.
All the workers are now self-isolating at home and all staff on the unit are now being tested.
Contact tracing has been conducted and staff members considered at risk have been sent home to self-isolate pending test results.
St. Joe’s says out of an abundance of caution, all patients from this unit are being tested and screened regularly for symptoms.
The CTU Central is now closed to admissions.
