Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Hamilton’s St. Joseph’s Hospital

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 16, 2020 6:42 pm
A unit within the Charlton campus of St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton has declared a COVID-19 outbreak.
A unit within the Charlton campus of St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton has declared a COVID-19 outbreak. Lisa Polewski / Global News

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a unit at its Charlton campus.

St. Joe’s says three health care workers on the CTU Central unit have tested positive for COVID-19 and three additional health care workers from the unit have also tested positive, but acquired the virus in the community.

All the workers are now self-isolating at home and all staff on the unit are now being tested.

Read more: COVID-19 claims lives of two more long term care residents in Hamilton, public health says

Contact tracing has been conducted and staff members considered at risk have been sent home to self-isolate pending test results.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

St. Joe’s says out of an abundance of caution, all patients from this unit are being tested and screened regularly for symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

The CTU Central is now closed to admissions.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says he ‘won’t hesitate’ to introduce another lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to rise' Coronavirus: Ford says he ‘won’t hesitate’ to introduce another lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Coronavirus: Ford says he ‘won’t hesitate’ to introduce another lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to rise
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Pandemicnovel coronavirusCOVID-19 OutbreakHamilton newsSt. Joseph's HospitalSt. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton
Flyers
More weekly flyers