Comedian Sinbad recovering from stroke, family says

The family of actor Sinbad confirmed on Monday the comedian is recovering from a recent stroke.

The Adkins family — Sinbad’s birth name is David Adkins — said in a statement to The Associated Press that “it is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke.”

“Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon,” the statement continued. “Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”

The 64-year-old rose to fame in the role of Coach Walter Oakes in The Cosby Show spinoff, A Different World, from 1987 to 1991.

He went on to star in his HBO comedy specials in the 1990s, as well as The Sinbad Show.

Sinbad is also known for his movies, including Jingle All the Way, Houseguest and Good Burger. He most recently starred in the TV series Rel.

Celebrities have been sending well-wishes to Sinbad on social media after hearing the news.

Our Prayers and Love, positive thoughts and Light…. we send all to our Brother Sinbad, and family and trust he will make a full recovery. From Philip Bailey and EWF family 🙏🏿 https://t.co/uPpnhMPA9G — Earth, Wind & Fire (@EarthWindFire) November 16, 2020

Come on, Bad Bad, getcho ass up and get back to us soon. Loveya, bruh.https://t.co/d2Crt6L2dv — Marsha Warfield (@MarshaWarfield) November 16, 2020

— With files from The Associated Press