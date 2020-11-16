Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports 2 new cases of COVID-19, has 23 active cases

By Karla Renic Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Nova Scotia launches COVID-19 testing online booking tool, reports 2 new cases' Coronavirus: Nova Scotia launches COVID-19 testing online booking tool, reports 2 new cases
Nova Scotia’s Premier Stephen McNeil announced on Friday that online booking for COVID-19 testing is now available for Nova Scotians at all primary testing centres, which will reduce wait times to get a test and to get results back. The province reported 2 new COVID-19 cases and have a total of 19 active cases.

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting two new cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

Health officials say both cases are in the central health zone, which includes Halifax, and are connected to previously reported cases.

The province said the source of infection is still under investigation.

Read more: Nova Scotia Health issues coronavirus exposure warning for 6 more locations in Halifax

As of Monday, Nova Scotia has 23 active cases of COVID-19.

Public Health completed 844 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday and 122,682 negative tests in total.

Click to play video 'Nova Scotians must remain vigilant, says Dr. Robert Strang' Nova Scotians must remain vigilant, says Dr. Robert Strang
Nova Scotians must remain vigilant, says Dr. Robert Strang

To date the province has confirmed 1,146 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,058 cases are considered recovered.

There have also been 65 deaths as a result of the virus in the province.

