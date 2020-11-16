Nova Scotia reports 2 new cases of COVID-19, has 23 active cases

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting two new cases of the coronavirus on Monday.
Health officials say both cases are in the central health zone, which includes Halifax, and are connected to previously reported cases.
The province said the source of infection is still under investigation.
As of Monday, Nova Scotia has 23 active cases of COVID-19.
Public Health completed 844 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday and 122,682 negative tests in total.
Nova Scotians must remain vigilant, says Dr. Robert Strang
To date the province has confirmed 1,146 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,058 cases are considered recovered.
There have also been 65 deaths as a result of the virus in the province.
