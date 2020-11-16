Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Police continue to look for missing Winnipeg man one year later

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 12:50 pm
Shane Kowerko.
Shane Kowerko. Winnipeg Police Service

It’s been over a year since a missing man was last seen by family and friends, and Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public once again for information.

Shane Kowerko, 35, was last seen in the West Kildonan area on Nov. 13, 2019, and police say there’s still an active and ongoing investigation into his whereabouts.

Read more: Winnipeg police searching for missing man

Kowerko is described as six feet tall with a Jiminy Cricket tattoo on the right side of his neck.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a cream-coloured hoodie, black shoes and a blue and white toque.

Trending Stories

Police said his hairstyle may have been changed over the past year and he may or may not be clean-shaven.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Click to play video 'Jennifer Catcheway search continues' Jennifer Catcheway search continues
Jennifer Catcheway search continues – Oct 1, 2020

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policemissing personMissing Manmissing winnipeg manMissing WinnipeggerShane Kowerko
Flyers
More weekly flyers