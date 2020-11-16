Police continue to look for missing Winnipeg man one year later

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been over a year since a missing man was last seen by family and friends, and Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public once again for information.

Shane Kowerko, 35, was last seen in the West Kildonan area on Nov. 13, 2019, and police say there’s still an active and ongoing investigation into his whereabouts.

Kowerko is described as six feet tall with a Jiminy Cricket tattoo on the right side of his neck.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a cream-coloured hoodie, black shoes and a blue and white toque.

Police said his hairstyle may have been changed over the past year and he may or may not be clean-shaven.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

