Alectra crews restore majority of power across Hamilton

Alectra Utilities says power has been restored to more than 25,000 customers across Hamilton in the wake of Sunday’s windstorm.
The hydro utility says crews worked throughout the day on Sunday, and into the overnight hours, responding to outages that stretched from Stoney Creek to Dundas.
Multiple power outages are still reported in Hydro One’s rural territory, one of which has closed Mount Hope Elementary School on Monday.
As of late Sunday afternoon, the City of Hamilton says forestry staff had received about 50 calls for fallen trees and branches.
The city says those calls were being prioritized, based on public safety.
The Hamilton Conservation Authority is urging trail users to be aware of downed trees and branches and to use caution.
The HCA adds that its trails remain open as staff clean up in affected areas.
Weather statements issued by Environment Canada over the weekend warned of dangerous wind gusts of up to 110 km/h in some areas.
Areas along the Lake Erie shoreline were expected to be most seriously affected by the storm, with flood and high lake level warnings in effect in Haldimand County.
