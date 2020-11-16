Alectra crews restore majority of power across Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Alectra Utilities says power has been restored to more than 25,000 customers across Hamilton in the wake of Sunday’s windstorm.

The hydro utility says crews worked throughout the day on Sunday, and into the overnight hours, responding to outages that stretched from Stoney Creek to Dundas.

We are signing off of Twitter for tonight, but we will be back at 6AM. Please continue to monitor our website outage maps for updates, and submit any concerns or hazards using our online form: https://t.co/GqdwGLl1b1 If you encounter downed wires or an emergency, call 911. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/fiVSVoOpq6 — Alectra (@alectranews) November 16, 2020

Multiple power outages are still reported in Hydro One’s rural territory, one of which has closed Mount Hope Elementary School on Monday.

As of late Sunday afternoon, the City of Hamilton says forestry staff had received about 50 calls for fallen trees and branches.

The city says those calls were being prioritized, based on public safety.

Staff are busy inspecting our conservation areas and trails following yesterday's wind storm. Please be aware of potential downed trees and branches. Hamilton Conservation Areas remain open with caution to all visitors, please avoid areas where staff are working to clean up. pic.twitter.com/BTG3LSiarK — Hamilton CA (@Hamilton_CA) November 16, 2020

The Hamilton Conservation Authority is urging trail users to be aware of downed trees and branches and to use caution.

The HCA adds that its trails remain open as staff clean up in affected areas.

Street flooding along Niagara Blvd. in Fort Erie, a few blocks from the Peace Bridge. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/NGKs3CUfBW — George Kourounis (@georgekourounis) November 15, 2020

Weather statements issued by Environment Canada over the weekend warned of dangerous wind gusts of up to 110 km/h in some areas.

PLEASE STAY HOME ‼️| #Port Colborne residents are asked to stay home as there is significant flooding across the City due to high winds and increased water levels along Lake Erie’s shoreline. There are also several trees and branches down around the area. pic.twitter.com/6wkmoEp9rQ — City of Port Colborne (@PortColborne) November 16, 2020

Areas along the Lake Erie shoreline were expected to be most seriously affected by the storm, with flood and high lake level warnings in effect in Haldimand County.